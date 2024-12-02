Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

WWII veterans observe the 83rd annual Pearl Harbor commemoration ceremony at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, Honolulu, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 2024. The ceremony brings together Pearl Harbor survivors, veterans, and visitors to honor and remember the 2,403 service members and civilians who lost their lives in the attack. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Andres Hernandez)