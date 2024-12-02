Leaders serve Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Bruce Hedrick, left, command chief master sergeant of the 127th Wing, Michigan National Guard, and Brigadier Gen. Matthew Brancato, right, commander of the 127th Wing, serve lunch to Airmen at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan Dec. 7, 2024. Hedrick and Brancato served airmen lunch as a way to thank them for their hard work throughout the year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hessen)