    Hurricane Helene Response [Image 5 of 5]

    Hurricane Helene Response

    UNITED STATES

    11.27.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    Jen Neuhard a chemist with the Sacramento District is supporting the Hurricane Helene mission as an environmental engineer. Neuhard is marking hazardous trees, hanging limbs, stumps and tree debris for removal in Dublin, Ga. Several trees were destroyed due to Hurricane Helene, which damaged the area in late September. Johnson is supporting Hurricane Helene response efforts in USACE's Savannah District.

    Photo by Aaron Johnson, Sacramento District

    USACE
    Sacramento District
    Helene24
    Savnnah District

