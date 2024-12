Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Coast Guard watchstanders and the crew of the tanker ship Orange Ocean coordinated the rescue of a sole boater in the Atlantic Ocean, approximately 410 miles north of Puerto Rico, Dec. 6, 2024. Rescued is Kirill Vladimirovich Mikhaylov, 53, resident of St. Kitts and Nevis, who reportedly came in distress aboard the sailing vessel Poesterd while transiting from Bermuda to the Eastern Caribbean Island of St. Maarten. (Courtesy photos tank ship Orange Ocean)