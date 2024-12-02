2025 early catch, release trout season opens Jan. 6 in Wisconsin, Fort McCoy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A scene of the La Crosse River on North Post is shown Oct. 10, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The river is one of many trout fishing waterways on the installation. The river is a natural habitat for brook trout, among other species of fish. To fish anywhere on Fort McCoy, anglers must have a Wisconsin license and related stamps as well as a Fort McCoy fishing permit. Learn more at the Fort McCoy iSportsman page at https://ftmccoy.isportsman.net. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)