Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 early catch, release trout season opens Jan. 6 in Wisconsin, Fort McCoy [Image 13 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2025 early catch, release trout season opens Jan. 6 in Wisconsin, Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A scene of the La Crosse River on North Post is shown Oct. 10, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The river is one of many trout fishing waterways on the installation. The river is a natural habitat for brook trout, among other species of fish. To fish anywhere on Fort McCoy, anglers must have a Wisconsin license and related stamps as well as a Fort McCoy fishing permit. Learn more at the Fort McCoy iSportsman page at https://ftmccoy.isportsman.net. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 14:22
    Photo ID: 8785303
    VIRIN: 241010-A-OK556-8243
    Resolution: 3785x5678
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 early catch, release trout season opens Jan. 6 in Wisconsin, Fort McCoy [Image 13 of 13], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2025 early catch, release trout season opens Jan. 6 in Wisconsin, Fort McCoy
    2025 early catch, release trout season opens Jan. 6 in Wisconsin, Fort McCoy
    2025 early catch, release trout season opens Jan. 6 in Wisconsin, Fort McCoy
    2025 early catch, release trout season opens Jan. 6 in Wisconsin, Fort McCoy
    2025 early catch, release trout season opens Jan. 6 in Wisconsin, Fort McCoy
    2025 early catch, release trout season opens Jan. 6 in Wisconsin, Fort McCoy
    2025 early catch, release trout season opens Jan. 6 in Wisconsin, Fort McCoy
    2025 early catch, release trout season opens Jan. 6 in Wisconsin, Fort McCoy
    2025 early catch, release trout season opens Jan. 6 in Wisconsin, Fort McCoy
    2025 early catch, release trout season opens Jan. 6 in Wisconsin, Fort McCoy
    2025 early catch, release trout season opens Jan. 6 in Wisconsin, Fort McCoy
    2025 early catch, release trout season opens Jan. 6 in Wisconsin, Fort McCoy
    2025 early catch, release trout season opens Jan. 6 in Wisconsin, Fort McCoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    2025 early catch, release trout season opens Jan. 6 in Wisconsin, Fort McCoy

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy wildlife management
    trout season at Fort McCoy
    Army wildlife management

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download