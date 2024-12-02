Coast Guard presents Gold Life Saving Medal to New Jersey man for heroism

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay presents Robert Selfridge with the Gold Life Saving Medal in Barnegat Inlet, New Jersey on December 4, 2024. Selfridge was recognized for his heroism when he saved mother and daughter who were trapped underneath a capsized boat in the turbulent waters of Barnegat Inlet on August 7, 2022.



The Gold Lifesaving Medal is one of the United States’ oldest medals, it was created by Act of Congress in 1874 and may be awarded to an individual who performs a rescue or attempts to rescue any other person from drowning, shipwreck or other peril of water, at the risk of their own life, and demonstrates extreme heroic daring. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Olinda Romero)