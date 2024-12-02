Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operators attend command and control, tanker summit [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Operators attend command and control, tanker summit

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Lauren Kelly 

    513th Air Control Group

    Military members attend a command and control and tanker summit to discuss platform agnostic command and control laboratory innovations Nov. 20-21 at the 513th Air Control Group at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Kelly)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 12:42
    Photo ID: 8785078
    VIRIN: 241120-F-EW270-1002
    Resolution: 5384x3846
    Size: 890.32 KB
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operators attend command and control, tanker summit [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Lauren Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Operators attend command and control, tanker summit
    Operators attend command and control, tanker summit
    Operators attend command and control, tanker summit
    Operators attend command and control, tanker summit
    Operators attend command and control, tanker summit
    Operators attend command and control, tanker summit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACC
    ReserveReform
    PACC lab

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download