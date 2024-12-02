Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Green Sands Day 7

    Green Sands Day 7

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.18.2024

    Photo by Spc. Dean John Kd De Dios 

    U.S. Army Central   

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Germano Tsihlas, assigned to the 513th Military Intelligence Brigade, answers a question from a 10th Mountain Division Soldier about Unmanned Aerial Systems, during Green Sands in the CENTCOM AOR, Nov. 18, 2024. (Photo by Spc. Dean John Kd De Dios, U.S. Army)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 07:59
    Photo ID: 8784721
    VIRIN: 241118-A-MC011-1002
    Resolution: 5253x3400
    Size: 915.63 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Green Sands Day 7, by SPC Dean John Kd De Dios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Green Sands Day 7
    Green Sands Day 7

    10th Mountain Division
    BDOC
    513th Military Intelligence Brigade
    Base Defense Operation Center
    c-UAS
    Green Sands

