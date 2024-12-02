Brig. Gen. Steven P. Carpenter, commanding general of the 7th Army Training Command, shares a festive moment with families and community members during the Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Dec. 2, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon)
This work, Santa visits Tower Barracks [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Thomas Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.