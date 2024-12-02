Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of Yama Sakura 87 [Image 2 of 2]

    CAMP ZAMA, JAPAN

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Spc. Michael Graf 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Australian Defence Force Sgt. Nicole O'Connor, a Medic assigned to the 4th Health Battalion, Australian Army, supports Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 6, 2024. As a part of Operation Pathways, Yama Sakura 87 is the largest and most complex forward U.S.-Japan-Australia command post exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Micheal Graf)

    Yama Sakura 87 offers opportunities to strengthen relationships and build joint and combined readiness. This is the second year these nations have conducted Yama Sakura collectively.

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 03:48
    Photo ID: 8784574
    VIRIN: 241206-A-VF492-1015
    Resolution: 1600x2000
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: CAMP ZAMA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Faces of Yama Sakura 87 [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Michael Graf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    Japan
    YamaSakura
    Commonwealth of Australia (Australia)

