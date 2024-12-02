Faces of Yama Sakura 87

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Australian Defence Force Sgt. Nicole O'Connor, a Medic assigned to the 4th Health Battalion, Australian Army, supports Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 6, 2024. As a part of Operation Pathways, Yama Sakura 87 is the largest and most complex forward U.S.-Japan-Australia command post exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Micheal Graf)



Yama Sakura 87 offers opportunities to strengthen relationships and build joint and combined readiness. This is the second year these nations have conducted Yama Sakura collectively.