The 403rd U.S. Army Field Support Brigade group photos

The U.S. Army’s 403rd Army Field Support Brigade, Logistics Readiness Center Okinawa Maintenance Division, Naha Port team, poses for a group photo at Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan on Dec. 02, 2024. The 403rd AFSB is headquartered in the Republic of Korea, and is a mission-focused and modular unit, organized to place logistics power forward to every element of our expeditionary Army. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki)