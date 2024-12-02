Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 403rd U.S. Army Field Support Brigade group photos

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.01.2024

    Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    The U.S. Army’s 403rd Army Field Support Brigade, Logistics Readiness Center Okinawa Maintenance Division, Naha Port team, poses for a group photo at Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan on Dec. 02, 2024. The 403rd AFSB is headquartered in the Republic of Korea, and is a mission-focused and modular unit, organized to place logistics power forward to every element of our expeditionary Army. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki)

    This work, The 403rd U.S. Army Field Support Brigade group photos [Image 3 of 3], by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

