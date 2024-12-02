UH-1N Iroquois “Huey” practices emergency training procedures

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

37th Helicopter Squadron Airmen pose for a photo after practicing emergency training procedures in a UH-1N Iroquois “Huey” at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Dec. 3, 2024. The emergency training procedures prepare helicopter crews to stay vigilant and ready for potential inflight emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mattison Cole)