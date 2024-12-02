37th Helicopter Squadron Airmen pose for a photo after practicing emergency training procedures in a UH-1N Iroquois “Huey” at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Dec. 3, 2024. The emergency training procedures prepare helicopter crews to stay vigilant and ready for potential inflight emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mattison Cole)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2024 10:50
|Photo ID:
|8782936
|VIRIN:
|241203-F-BC297-1048
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.84 MB
|Location:
|F.E WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, UH-1N Iroquois “Huey” practices emergency training procedures [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Mattison Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.