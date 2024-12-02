Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    UH-1N Iroquois “Huey” practices emergency training procedures [Image 10 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    UH-1N Iroquois “Huey” practices emergency training procedures

    F.E WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mattison Cole 

    90th Missile Wing

    37th Helicopter Squadron Airmen pose for a photo after practicing emergency training procedures in a UH-1N Iroquois “Huey” at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Dec. 3, 2024. The emergency training procedures prepare helicopter crews to stay vigilant and ready for potential inflight emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mattison Cole)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 10:50
    Photo ID: 8782936
    VIRIN: 241203-F-BC297-1048
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: F.E WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UH-1N Iroquois “Huey” practices emergency training procedures [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Mattison Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    UH-1N Iroquois “Huey” practices emergency training procedures
    UH-1N Iroquois “Huey” practices emergency training procedures
    UH-1N Iroquois “Huey” practices emergency training procedures
    UH-1N Iroquois “Huey” practices emergency training procedures
    UH-1N Iroquois “Huey” practices emergency training procedures
    UH-1N Iroquois “Huey” practices emergency training procedures
    UH-1N Iroquois “Huey” practices emergency training procedures
    UH-1N Iroquois “Huey” practices emergency training procedures
    UH-1N Iroquois “Huey” practices emergency training procedures
    UH-1N Iroquois “Huey” practices emergency training procedures
    UH-1N Iroquois “Huey” practices emergency training procedures
    UH-1N Iroquois “Huey” practices emergency training procedures
    UH-1N Iroquois “Huey” practices emergency training procedures
    UH-1N Iroquois “Huey” practices emergency training procedures

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    90th Missile Wing
    90 MW
    Mighty Ninety
    37 HS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download