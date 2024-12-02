Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tech. Sgt. Suver STEP promotion, pinned by Maj. Gen. DeVoe [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Tech. Sgt. Suver STEP promotion, pinned by Maj. Gen. DeVoe

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2024

    Photo by Hayden Hallman 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Daniel A. DeVoe, left, Air Force District of Washington and 320th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, joined by U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Charmaine Kelley, right, AFDW and 320th AEW command chief, pins the rank of technical sergeant onto Tech. Sgt. Donald Suver, contracting specialist with the 11th Contracting Squadron, on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Nov. 26, 2024. Suver was promoted to technical sergeant through the Stripes for Exceptional Performers program that rewards outstanding Airmen for exceptional performance with a special and limited promotion to the ranks of staff sergeant, technical sergeant or master sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hayden Hallman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 08:32
    Photo ID: 8782821
    VIRIN: 241126-F-NY675-1054
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tech. Sgt. Suver STEP promotion, pinned by Maj. Gen. DeVoe [Image 5 of 5], by Hayden Hallman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tech. Sgt. Suver STEP promotion, pinned by Maj. Gen. DeVoe
    Tech. Sgt. Suver STEP promotion, pinned by Maj. Gen. DeVoe
    Tech. Sgt. Suver STEP promotion, pinned by Maj. Gen. DeVoe
    Tech. Sgt. Suver STEP promotion, pinned by Maj. Gen. DeVoe
    Tech. Sgt. Suver STEP promotion, pinned by Maj. Gen. DeVoe

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download