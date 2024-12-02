Tech. Sgt. Suver STEP promotion, pinned by Maj. Gen. DeVoe

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Daniel A. DeVoe, left, Air Force District of Washington and 320th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, joined by U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Charmaine Kelley, right, AFDW and 320th AEW command chief, pins the rank of technical sergeant onto Tech. Sgt. Donald Suver, contracting specialist with the 11th Contracting Squadron, on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Nov. 26, 2024. Suver was promoted to technical sergeant through the Stripes for Exceptional Performers program that rewards outstanding Airmen for exceptional performance with a special and limited promotion to the ranks of staff sergeant, technical sergeant or master sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hayden Hallman)