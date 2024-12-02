Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III delivers remarks in the mess hall at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., Dec. 4, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2024 00:24
|Photo ID:
|8782387
|VIRIN:
|241204-D-PM193-1251
|Resolution:
|4935x7402
|Size:
|4.12 MB
|Location:
|WEST POINT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SD Visits U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y. [Image 39 of 39], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.