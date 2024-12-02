Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECNAV and Arnold Schwarzenegger visit USS Boxer

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Claire Alfaro  

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Dec. 4, 2024) - Secretary of the Navy Carlos del Toro, center right, presents former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, right, with a Distinguished Public Service Award on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) during a visit to the ship Dec. 4, 2024. While aboard, del Toro and Schwarzenegger also spoke and took photographs with Boxer’s crew. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Claire M. Alfaro)

    This work, SECNAV and Arnold Schwarzenegger visit USS Boxer, by PO1 Claire Alfaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

