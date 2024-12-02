SECNAV and Arnold Schwarzenegger visit USS Boxer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Dec. 4, 2024) - Secretary of the Navy Carlos del Toro, center right, presents former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, right, with a Distinguished Public Service Award on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) during a visit to the ship Dec. 4, 2024. While aboard, del Toro and Schwarzenegger also spoke and took photographs with Boxer’s crew. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Claire M. Alfaro)