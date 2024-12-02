Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducts routine operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241202-N-PV534-1011 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 2, 2024) Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Geovanni Jimenez, from Los Angeles, performs maintenance on an MH-60R helicopter, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM 71), in the hangar bay of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121). Frank E. Petersen Jr., assigned to Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group as integrated air & missile defense warfare commander, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Armstrong)