Soldiers and Marines gathered at the Antilles High School field, on Nov. 27 to participate in the traditional Fort Buchanan Turkey Bowl Flag Football game, which is part of the installation’s Thanksgiving celebrations to sustain and enable service members’ morale and readiness.
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2024 14:07
|Photo ID:
|8781790
|VIRIN:
|241127-A-cc868-4005
|Resolution:
|2048x1152
|Size:
|245.18 KB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Buchanan keeps the Thanksgiving Football Tradition alive in the Caribbean [Image 5 of 5], by David Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Buchanan keeps the Thanksgiving Football Tradition alive in the Caribbean
No keywords found.