Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Buchanan keeps the Thanksgiving Football Tradition alive in the Caribbean [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort Buchanan keeps the Thanksgiving Football Tradition alive in the Caribbean

    PUERTO RICO

    11.27.2024

    Photo by David Hernandez 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    Soldiers and Marines gathered at the Antilles High School field, on Nov. 27 to participate in the traditional Fort Buchanan Turkey Bowl Flag Football game, which is part of the installation’s Thanksgiving celebrations to sustain and enable service members’ morale and readiness.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 14:07
    Photo ID: 8781790
    VIRIN: 241127-A-cc868-4005
    Resolution: 2048x1152
    Size: 245.18 KB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Buchanan keeps the Thanksgiving Football Tradition alive in the Caribbean [Image 5 of 5], by David Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Buchanan keeps the Thanksgiving Football Tradition alive in the Caribbean
    Fort Buchanan keeps the Thanksgiving Football Tradition alive in the Caribbean
    Fort Buchanan keeps the Thanksgiving Football Tradition alive in the Caribbean
    Fort Buchanan keeps the Thanksgiving Football Tradition alive in the Caribbean
    Fort Buchanan keeps the Thanksgiving Football Tradition alive in the Caribbean

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Buchanan keeps the Thanksgiving Football Tradition alive in the Caribbean

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fort buchanan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download