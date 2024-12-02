Date Taken: 09.22.2024 Date Posted: 12.04.2024 12:51 Photo ID: 8781693 VIRIN: 240922-F-F3677-1004 Resolution: 4000x3000 Size: 2.71 MB Location: PR

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 927 ARW focused on developing leaders [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.