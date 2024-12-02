Picatinny’s Navy Detachment part of historic first-time test at sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors from Navy Cargo Handling Battalion One (NCHB-1) onboard USS Chosin (CG-65) work with ship’s force to complete a demonstration of the Transferrable Rearming Mechanism VLS Reloading At-Sea with the USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11) on Oct. 11, 2024, in the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy Photo.)