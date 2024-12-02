Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Sgt. Christopher J. Foster honored in dignified transfer Dec. 3

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2024

    Photo by Jason Minto  

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Army Sgt. Christopher J. Foster of Baltimore, Maryland, Dec. 3, 2024, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Foster was assigned to the 4th Battalion, 3rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Fort Sill, Oklahoma. (U.S. Air Force photo/Jason Minto)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Sgt. Christopher J. Foster honored in dignified transfer Dec. 3, by Jason Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    dignified transfer
    AFMAO
    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations
    AFMAO dignified transfer photo
    AFMAO featured photo

