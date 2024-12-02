Army Sgt. Christopher J. Foster honored in dignified transfer Dec. 3

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Army Sgt. Christopher J. Foster of Baltimore, Maryland, Dec. 3, 2024, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Foster was assigned to the 4th Battalion, 3rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Fort Sill, Oklahoma. (U.S. Air Force photo/Jason Minto)