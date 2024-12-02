U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland, director, Defense Health Agency, discusses the agency’s strategies to modernize the health care delivery model and drive better patient outcomes within the new Air Force Medical Command structure during the annual Senior Leadership Workshop at the National Conference Center, Leesburg, Virginia, Dec. 3, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Megan Hearst)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2024 18:38
|Photo ID:
|8780444
|VIRIN:
|241203-F-WY218-1002
|Resolution:
|6016x4011
|Size:
|10.18 MB
|Location:
|LEESBURG, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mission readiness: Air Force, Space Force Surgeon General kicks off annual leadership workshop [Image 3 of 3], by Megan Hearst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mission readiness: Air Force, Space Force Surgeon General kicks off annual leadership workshop
No keywords found.