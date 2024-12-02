Mission readiness: Air Force, Space Force Surgeon General kicks off annual leadership workshop

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland, director, Defense Health Agency, discusses the agency’s strategies to modernize the health care delivery model and drive better patient outcomes within the new Air Force Medical Command structure during the annual Senior Leadership Workshop at the National Conference Center, Leesburg, Virginia, Dec. 3, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Megan Hearst)