    Mission readiness: Air Force, Space Force Surgeon General kicks off annual leadership workshop [Image 2 of 3]

    Mission readiness: Air Force, Space Force Surgeon General kicks off annual leadership workshop

    LEESBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2024

    Photo by Megan Hearst 

    Air Force Medical Service   

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland, director, Defense Health Agency, discusses the agency’s strategies to modernize the health care delivery model and drive better patient outcomes within the new Air Force Medical Command structure during the annual Senior Leadership Workshop at the National Conference Center, Leesburg, Virginia, Dec. 3, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Megan Hearst)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 18:38
    Photo ID: 8780444
    VIRIN: 241203-F-WY218-1002
    Resolution: 6016x4011
    Size: 10.18 MB
    Location: LEESBURG, VIRGINIA, US
    resiliency
    partnerships
    readiness
    Medical readiness
    SLW
    Air Force Medical Service
    AFMS
    IOS
    Defense Health Agency
    DHA
    Senior Leadership Workshop
    Integrated Operational Support
    Air Force Medical Command
    AFMEDCOM
    Lt. Gen. John. J. DeGoes

