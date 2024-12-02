USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Sailor Earns Warfighter of the Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241122-N-FF561-1015 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Nov. 22, 2024) – Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Simon Pike, right, from Huntington Beach, Cali., assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), is awarded warfighter of the week by Stennis' Command Master Chief Brandy Gennette, Nov. 22, 2024. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rajah Lee Thornton)