    Discussing strategy over ‘100 Cups of Coffee’

    FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2024

    Photo by Nancy Benecki 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Defense Logistics Agency Director Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly and DLA Senior Enlisted Leader Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Alvin Dyer meet with a small group of employees during the first “100 Cups of Coffee” event Nov. 26, 2024, at the McNamara Headquarters Complex at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. The event gave employees a chance to ask leadership questions and learn about the agency’s new strategic plan in an informal setting.

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 10:12
    Photo ID: 8779676
    VIRIN: 241126-D-OH989-1001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.11 MB
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
    Defense Logistics Agency
    DLA
    100 Cups of Coffee

