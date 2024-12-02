Defense Logistics Agency Director Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly and DLA Senior Enlisted Leader Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Alvin Dyer meet with a small group of employees during the first “100 Cups of Coffee” event Nov. 26, 2024, at the McNamara Headquarters Complex at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. The event gave employees a chance to ask leadership questions and learn about the agency’s new strategic plan in an informal setting.
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2024 10:12
|Photo ID:
|8779676
|VIRIN:
|241126-D-OH989-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.11 MB
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Discussing strategy over ‘100 Cups of Coffee’, by Nancy Benecki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Discussing strategy over ‘100 Cups of Coffee’
No keywords found.