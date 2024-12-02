Discussing strategy over ‘100 Cups of Coffee’

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Defense Logistics Agency Director Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly and DLA Senior Enlisted Leader Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Alvin Dyer meet with a small group of employees during the first “100 Cups of Coffee” event Nov. 26, 2024, at the McNamara Headquarters Complex at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. The event gave employees a chance to ask leadership questions and learn about the agency’s new strategic plan in an informal setting.