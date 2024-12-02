Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civil War Medicine Exhibit [Image 3 of 4]

    Civil War Medicine Exhibit

    SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2024

    Photo by Ian Herbst 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    An exhibit describing the camp diseases studied by Army Medical Museum staff during the Civil War is on display at the National Museum of Health and Medicine in Silver Spring, Maryland. (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 08:35
    Photo ID: 8779577
    VIRIN: 240709-O-TY520-2641
    Resolution: 1705x2500
    Size: 2.86 MB
    Location: SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, US
    This work, Civil War Medicine Exhibit [Image 4 of 4], by Ian Herbst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    exhibit
    Civil War Medicine

