NWS Yorktown's award-winning Scudder Hall Galley receives coveted 5-Star Galley award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YORKTOWN, Va. (December 3, 2024) Chief Warrant Officer 5 Felipe Tubera, assigned to Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, provides some remarks to Sailors and Civilians assigned to the installation’s award-winning Scudder Hall galley. The galley was awarded a subsequent Five-Star galley accreditation by Navy Region Mid-Atlantic for sustained customer service and support and following a rigorous evaluation period. This coveted award was one of several subsequent Five-Star galley accreditations received by the installation. (U.S. Navy photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).