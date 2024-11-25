Lt. Christopher Evans Promotion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Dec. 2, 2024) Capt. Nicolas Leclerc (Left), commanding officer of Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, and Lt. Christopher Evans (Right), the NAF Atsugi’s assistant chaplain, recite the oath of office during the chaplain’s promotion held in the Chapel of the Good Shepherd onboard NAF Atsugi. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry Liu)