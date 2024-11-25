Clifton Challenge 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

US Soldiers assigned to 554th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, and 212th Military Police Company, 93rd Military Policy Battalion, 1st Armored Division, with three German Soldiers from 7th Military Police Company, Regiment 3 participated in the annual Clifton Challenge on 27 November 2024 on USAG Stuttgart, Germany. The event commemorates the memory of fallen Soldier Cpl. Karen Clifton in a series of challenges to test the skill and endurance of each team while building morale and camaraderie.