    Clifton Challenge 2024

    Clifton Challenge 2024

    GERMANY

    11.27.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    US Soldiers assigned to 554th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, and 212th Military Police Company, 93rd Military Policy Battalion, 1st Armored Division, with three German Soldiers from 7th Military Police Company, Regiment 3 participated in the annual Clifton Challenge on 27 November 2024 on USAG Stuttgart, Germany. The event commemorates the memory of fallen Soldier Cpl. Karen Clifton in a series of challenges to test the skill and endurance of each team while building morale and camaraderie.

    Date Taken: 11.27.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 15:25
    Photo ID: 8778902
    VIRIN: 241127-A-PT551-5743
    Resolution: 5464x7650
    Size: 7 MB
    Location: DE
    This work, Clifton Challenge 2024, by SSG Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Military Police
    Feldjager
    Clifton Challenge
    EverVigilant
    Stronger Together

