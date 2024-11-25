Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Help available this holiday season [Image 2 of 3]

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Photo by Michelle Gigante 

    96th Test Wing

    Team Eglin volunteers greeted people with motivational signs by the gates at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. Nov. 21, 2024. The resiliency event was part of a base-wide commitment to mental health and well-being to raise awareness and connect the military community to essential resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Michelle Gigante)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 13:23
    Photo ID: 8778568
    VIRIN: 241121-F-AL359-1017
    Resolution: 2100x1239
    Size: 660.05 KB
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    This work, Help available this holiday season [Image 3 of 3], by Michelle Gigante, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Eglin Air Force Base
    resiliency team
    Motivational signs
    resiliency campaign

