    USACE works toward resilient water system in western North Carolina

    USACE works toward resilient water system in western North Carolina

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2024

    Photo by Patrick Moes 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Capt. Kyle Flemming, left, Hurricane Helene battle captain for the North Carolina Recovery Field Office, and Angela Zephier, Wilmington District emergency manager, monitor the installation of a dissolved air flotation system at the Bee Tree Reservoir, near Asheville, North Carolina Nov. 27. This is the third of four systems that will be installed at the reservoir. USACE is doing a similar project at the North Fork Reservoir. The construction, once complete, will provide these turbidity reduction systems will help to ensure resiliency and reliability of potable water within the city of Asheville and surrounding communities.

    The Corps of Engineers is working in partnership with local, state and federal agencies, to include the Federal Emergency Management Agency, in response to the historic flooding from Hurricane Helene. Current efforts include removing debris from the city of Asheville, North Carolina; Buncombe, Polk and McDowell counties; as well as Lake Lure, North Carolina Arboretum and the Highlands Recreation Area in Macon County. In addition to removing debris, USACE is also working with the city of Asheville and Buncombe County to provide safe drinking water.

