    Partner Appreciation Day celebration [Image 2 of 2]

    DJIBOUTI

    11.20.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Lark Sine 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. and Djiboutian senior military leaders greet one another during Partner Appreciation Day at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 20, 2024. The event celebrates the enduring partnership and cooperation between the U.S. military and the Djiboutian Armed Forces, highlighting their commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lark Sine)

    Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa Celebrates Enduring Partnership at Partner Appreciation Day

