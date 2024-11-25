Partner Appreciation Day celebration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. and Djiboutian senior military leaders greet one another during Partner Appreciation Day at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 20, 2024. The event celebrates the enduring partnership and cooperation between the U.S. military and the Djiboutian Armed Forces, highlighting their commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lark Sine)