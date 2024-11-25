Leaders and DFAC staff thank the troops during Thanksgiving

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior leaders from the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence and other units on Joint Base San Antonio - Fort Sam Houston served Thanksgiving Dinner to service members, retirees, and families at the Rocco and Slagel Dining Facility. Named Operation Thanksgiving, Mission Green Tab, the tradition gives leaders an opportunity to thank the troops and families for their service and strengthens the bond among the military community.



Special thanks go to the staff of the dining facilities on the Fort Sam Houston. For Thanksgiving this year they served over 5,000 service members and 250 families. The planning for such an undertaking begins in August. The staff of 285 prepares 1010 lbs. of turkey, 710 lbs. of ham, and 836 lbs. of prime rib along with multiple bible and cross cakes, and a variety of pies; approx. 8000 servings in total. The DFAC staff is honored to serve the brave men and women of our Armed Forces and their families. Please join MEDCoE in thanking them for their commitment and support.