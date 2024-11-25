Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warfare Center logistics leaders gather to chart future of NAVSEA logistics [Image 4 of 4]

    Warfare Center logistics leaders gather to chart future of NAVSEA logistics

    KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Scott Pittman 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport

    U.S. Navy Captain Martin Edmonds, Deputy Commander for Sustainment/Chief Logistician, Naval Sea Systems Command, and U.S. Navy Captain Dave Jones, Commanding Officer of Naval Sea Logistics Center, collaborate with personnel from each Warfare Center during the semi-annual Warfare Centers Logistics Community of Practice meeting onboard Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport, Nov. 5. (U.S. Navy photo by Scott Pittman/Released)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 17:27
    Photo ID: 8775854
    VIRIN: 241107-N-FI736-1024
    Resolution: 3600x2880
    Size: 1010.67 KB
    Location: KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, US
    logistics
    keyport

