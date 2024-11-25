Warfare Center logistics leaders gather to chart future of NAVSEA logistics

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Captain Martin Edmonds, Deputy Commander for Sustainment/Chief Logistician, Naval Sea Systems Command, and U.S. Navy Captain Dave Jones, Commanding Officer of Naval Sea Logistics Center, collaborate with personnel from each Warfare Center during the semi-annual Warfare Centers Logistics Community of Practice meeting onboard Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport, Nov. 5. (U.S. Navy photo by Scott Pittman/Released)