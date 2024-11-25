Spangdahlem Air Base hosts French Air and Space Force

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A French Air and Space Force Dassault Rafale B prepares to Taxi during an Agile Combat Employment Exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Nov. 7, 2024. The French Rafales joined Romanian F-16 Fighting Falcons and Spanish F-18 Hornets to conduct joint air operations highlighting NATO’s training efforts on its eastern flank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)