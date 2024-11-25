Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spangdahlem Air Base hosts French Air and Space Force

    Spangdahlem Air Base hosts French Air and Space Force

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    A French Air and Space Force Dassault Rafale B prepares to Taxi during an Agile Combat Employment Exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Nov. 7, 2024. The French Rafales joined Romanian F-16 Fighting Falcons and Spanish F-18 Hornets to conduct joint air operations highlighting NATO’s training efforts on its eastern flank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

    NATO
    ACE
    Spangdahlem AB
    Stronger Together
    Agile Combat Employment
    Ready AF

