1st MARDIV holds change of command ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Robert C. Fulford, right, the outgoing commanding general of 1st Marine Division, and Maj. Gen. Thomas B. Savage, second from right, the incoming commanding general of 1st MARDIV, and stand at attention during the division’s change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 26, 2024. During the ceremony, Fulford relinquished command of the Blue Diamond to Savage. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Adeola Adetimehin)