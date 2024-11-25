A soldier with India's Special Operations Forces keeps a close eye on a building potentially housing "enemy combatants" at the Orchard Combat Training Center's Combined Arms Collective Training Facility near Boise, Idaho. The Indian Armed Forces unit was joined by the U.S. Army's 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) and the Idaho Air National Guard's 124th Air Support Squadron to conduct Exercise Vajra Prahar Nov. 2-22.
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 16:53
|Photo ID:
|8773799
|VIRIN:
|241114-Z-JV173-1335
|Resolution:
|2700x1800
|Size:
|3.75 MB
|Location:
|BOISE, IDAHO, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Special Forces, Indian Army bring Vajra Prahar to Idaho [Image 6 of 6], by Mike Freeman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Special Forces, Indian Army bring Vajra Prahar to Idaho
No keywords found.