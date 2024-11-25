Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Special Forces, Indian Army bring Vajra Prahar to Idaho [Image 6 of 6]

    U.S. Special Forces, Indian Army bring Vajra Prahar to Idaho

    BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2024

    Photo by Mike Freeman 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    A soldier with India's Special Operations Forces keeps a close eye on a building potentially housing "enemy combatants" at the Orchard Combat Training Center's Combined Arms Collective Training Facility near Boise, Idaho. The Indian Armed Forces unit was joined by the U.S. Army's 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) and the Idaho Air National Guard's 124th Air Support Squadron to conduct Exercise Vajra Prahar Nov. 2-22.

    Date Taken: 11.13.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 16:53
    Photo ID: 8773799
    VIRIN: 241114-Z-JV173-1335
    Resolution: 2700x1800
    Size: 3.75 MB
    Location: BOISE, IDAHO, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Special Forces, Indian Army bring Vajra Prahar to Idaho [Image 6 of 6], by Mike Freeman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Special Forces, Indian Army bring Vajra Prahar to Idaho

