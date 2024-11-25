U.S. Special Forces, Indian Army bring Vajra Prahar to Idaho

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A soldier with India's Special Operations Forces keeps a close eye on a building potentially housing "enemy combatants" at the Orchard Combat Training Center's Combined Arms Collective Training Facility near Boise, Idaho. The Indian Armed Forces unit was joined by the U.S. Army's 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) and the Idaho Air National Guard's 124th Air Support Squadron to conduct Exercise Vajra Prahar Nov. 2-22.