3ESC 2024 Turkey Bowl

Soldiers of the 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command play football during the annual Turkey Bowl game Nov. 26, 2024. The 264th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, the 330th Movement Control Battalion, and the 18th Finance Battalion compete in football game. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt Marcelo Marta)