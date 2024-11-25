Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Parade celebrates 20 years in NATO, restoration of the Lithuanian Armed Forces.

    VILNIUS, LITHUANIA

    11.23.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nausėda, reviews the 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division in support of Task Force Pegasus and NATO Allies during the Lithuanian Armed Forces Day ceremony and parade in Vilnius, Nov. 23, 2024. Task Force Pegasus partners with international divisions and brigades to master the fundamentals of training operations (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)

