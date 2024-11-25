The President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nausėda, reviews the 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division in support of Task Force Pegasus and NATO Allies during the Lithuanian Armed Forces Day ceremony and parade in Vilnius, Nov. 23, 2024. Task Force Pegasus partners with international divisions and brigades to master the fundamentals of training operations (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 07:17
|Photo ID:
|8772579
|VIRIN:
|241123-Z-FK430-3418
|Resolution:
|4220x2813
|Size:
|808.16 KB
|Location:
|VILNIUS, LT
|Hometown:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Parade celebrates 20 years in NATO, restoration of the Lithuanian Armed Forces., by SSG Rose Di Trolio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.