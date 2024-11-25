Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-91 CAV Ranger Assessment and Preparation Course [Image 17 of 18]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    1-91 CAV Ranger Assessment and Preparation Course

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    11.25.2024

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Mark Getts, assigned to 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, makes his way across a rope obstacle during a Ranger Assessment and Preparation Course at the 7th Army Training Commands Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Nov. 25, 2024. The Ranger Assessment and Preparation Course is designed to familiarize Soldiers with the skills and challenges they will face if they are accepted to the United States Army Ranger School. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 06:56
    Photo ID: 8772573
    VIRIN: 241125-A-BS310-2100
    Resolution: 7104x4736
    Size: 18.93 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-91 CAV Ranger Assessment and Preparation Course [Image 18 of 18], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1-91 CAV Ranger Assessment and Preparation Course
    1-91 CAV Ranger Assessment and Preparation Course
    1-91 CAV Ranger Assessment and Preparation Course
    1-91 CAV Ranger Assessment and Preparation Course
    1-91 CAV Ranger Assessment and Preparation Course
    1-91 CAV Ranger Assessment and Preparation Course
    1-91 CAV Ranger Assessment and Preparation Course
    1-91 CAV Ranger Assessment and Preparation Course
    1-91 CAV Ranger Assessment and Preparation Course
    1-91 CAV Ranger Assessment and Preparation Course
    1-91 CAV Ranger Assessment and Preparation Course
    1-91 CAV Ranger Assessment and Preparation Course
    1-91 CAV Ranger Assessment and Preparation Course
    1-91 CAV Ranger Assessment and Preparation Course
    1-91 CAV Ranger Assessment and Preparation Course
    1-91 CAV Ranger Assessment and Preparation Course
    1-91 CAV Ranger Assessment and Preparation Course
    1-91 CAV Ranger Assessment and Preparation Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rangers
    training
    USArmy
    SkySoldiers
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download