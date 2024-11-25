1-91 CAV Ranger Assessment and Preparation Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Mark Getts, assigned to 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, makes his way across a rope obstacle during a Ranger Assessment and Preparation Course at the 7th Army Training Commands Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Nov. 25, 2024. The Ranger Assessment and Preparation Course is designed to familiarize Soldiers with the skills and challenges they will face if they are accepted to the United States Army Ranger School. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)