    USS Higgins Conducts Sea-And-Anchor Evolution [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Higgins Conducts Sea-And-Anchor Evolution

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    10.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Trevor Hale 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    241028-N-HT008-1083 CABRES ISLAND CHANNEL (Oct. 24, 2024) Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 2nd Class Noah Fitzpatrick, from Kewanee, Illinois, throws a heaving line from the fo’c’sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) in the Cabres Island Channel, Oct. 28. Higgins is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Trevor Hale)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2024 20:23
    Photo ID: 8771839
    VIRIN: 241028-N-HT008-1083
    Resolution: 5625x3750
    Size: 839.64 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, USS Higgins Conducts Sea-And-Anchor Evolution [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Trevor Hale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Navy
    #DDG
    #Sailors
    #USN
    #Higgins

