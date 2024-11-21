USS Higgins Conducts Sea-And-Anchor Evolution

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241028-N-HT008-1083 CABRES ISLAND CHANNEL (Oct. 24, 2024) Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 2nd Class Noah Fitzpatrick, from Kewanee, Illinois, throws a heaving line from the fo’c’sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) in the Cabres Island Channel, Oct. 28. Higgins is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Trevor Hale)