RAWS teams keep radios and sensors at peak performance

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Richmond Nadeau, 54th Operations Support Squadron radar, airfield and weather systems trainer gathers supplies to build a new transmission line at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Nov. 15, 2024. RAWS technicians are responsible for installing lines used to ensure communication between air traffic control and ground-to-air radio equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)