    RAWS teams keep radios and sensors at peak performance [Image 6 of 6]

    RAWS teams keep radios and sensors at peak performance

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Bobby Teichmann 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Richmond Nadeau, 54th Operations Support Squadron radar, airfield and weather systems trainer gathers supplies to build a new transmission line at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Nov. 15, 2024. RAWS technicians are responsible for installing lines used to ensure communication between air traffic control and ground-to-air radio equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2024 18:07
    Photo ID: 8771639
    VIRIN: 241115-F-OP366-1005
    Resolution: 3402x2268
    Size: 4.25 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Airmen
    meteorology
    Holloman AFB
    radio towers
    RAWS
    radar airfield and weather systems

