Chief Master Sergeant Release Party 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A group of active-duty and retired Chief Master Sgt. pose for a group photo with U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. select Brian Edwards-Turner, Space Forces-Space HQ Staff senior enlisted leader, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. select William Pritchett, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron deputy fire chief, during a Chief Master Sergeant Release Party at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Nov. 22, 2024. U.S. Air Force officials have selected 503 senior master sergeants for promotion to chief master sergeant out of 2,275 eligible, resulting in a selection rate of 22.1 percent in the 24E9 promotion cycle. Edwards-Turner and Pritchett were the only two Chief Master Sgt. selected for VSFB. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma)