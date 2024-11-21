Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief Master Sergeant Release Party 2024

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Chief Master Sergeant Release Party 2024

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    A group of active-duty and retired Chief Master Sgt. pose for a group photo with U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. select Brian Edwards-Turner, Space Forces-Space HQ Staff senior enlisted leader, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. select William Pritchett, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron deputy fire chief, during a Chief Master Sergeant Release Party at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Nov. 22, 2024. U.S. Air Force officials have selected 503 senior master sergeants for promotion to chief master sergeant out of 2,275 eligible, resulting in a selection rate of 22.1 percent in the 24E9 promotion cycle. Edwards-Turner and Pritchett were the only two Chief Master Sgt. selected for VSFB. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2024 12:25
    Photo ID: 8770738
    VIRIN: 241122-X-BS524-1016
    Resolution: 5430x3879
    Size: 13.76 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Master Sergeant Release Party 2024, by A1C Olga Houtsma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Promotion
    USSF
    CMSgt
    UAF
    VSFB
    ReleaseParty

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download