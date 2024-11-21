AFSOC pathfinding fuel efficient technology

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Contractors apply a shark skin-inspired 'riblet' film drag solution to the wing of an aircraft at Hurlburt Field, Florida on Oct 15, 2024. Air Force Special Operations Command, in partnership with Air Force Operational Energy and the Defense Innovation Unit, is testing green technology to lower the Air Force’s fuel consumption and carbon footprint. Optimization programs like this support the DoD’s climate mitigation goals, as well as the Department of the Air Force Climate Action Plan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt Caleb Pavao)