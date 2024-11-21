Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSOC pathfinding fuel efficient technology [Image 4 of 4]

    AFSOC pathfinding fuel efficient technology

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Caleb Pavao  

    Air Force Special Operations Command

    Contractors apply a shark skin-inspired 'riblet' film drag solution to the wing of an aircraft at Hurlburt Field, Florida on Oct 15, 2024. Air Force Special Operations Command, in partnership with Air Force Operational Energy and the Defense Innovation Unit, is testing green technology to lower the Air Force’s fuel consumption and carbon footprint. Optimization programs like this support the DoD’s climate mitigation goals, as well as the Department of the Air Force Climate Action Plan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt Caleb Pavao)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2024 10:24
    Photo ID: 8770403
    VIRIN: 241015-F-IY571-1004
    Resolution: 4960x3482
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 3

    This work, AFSOC pathfinding fuel efficient technology [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Caleb Pavao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hurlburt Field
    AFSOC
    carbon footprint
    innovation
    pathfinding

