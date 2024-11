CLB-15 Marines Return Home from Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Jeffrey Serrano, an ammunition technician assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and native of California, poses with his family after returning from deployment at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California Nov. 23, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU, embarked aboard amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), returned to Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton after a five-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific region in support of regional stability and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)