Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CLB-15 Marines Return Home from Deployment [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CLB-15 Marines Return Home from Deployment

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Jeffrey Serrano, an ammunition technician assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and native of California, poses with his family after returning from deployment at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California Nov. 23, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU, embarked aboard amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), returned to Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton after a five-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific region in support of regional stability and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.23.2024
    Date Posted: 11.23.2024 23:46
    Photo ID: 8769347
    VIRIN: 241123-M-PO838-1039
    Resolution: 6224x4672
    Size: 6.06 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLB-15 Marines Return Home from Deployment [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CLB-15 Marines Return Home from Deployment
    CLB-15 Marines Return Home from Deployment
    CLB-15 Marines Return Home from Deployment
    CLB-15 Marines Return Home from Deployment
    CLB-15 Marines Return Home from Deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Homecoming
    15th MEU
    USS Boxer
    Marines
    Deployment
    CLB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download