Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Expeditionary Warfare training onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown [Image 2 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Expeditionary Warfare training onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    YORKTOWN, Va. (November 21, 2024) Marines assigned to the Marine Corps Security Force Regiment onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown maintain security at an overwatch position as part of an expeditionary warfare training event on the installation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.23.2024 21:57
    Photo ID: 8769274
    VIRIN: 241121-N-TG517-5810
    Resolution: 3603x2171
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Expeditionary Warfare training onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown [Image 7 of 7], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Expeditionary Warfare training onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Expeditionary Warfare training onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Expeditionary Warfare training onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Expeditionary Warfare training onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Expeditionary Warfare training onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Expeditionary Warfare training onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Expeditionary Warfare training onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Expeditionary Warfare Training
    Marine Corps Security Force Regiment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download