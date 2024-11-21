Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DC National Guard and NAMC Host Jobs Not Guns/Jobs Not Drugs Fair, Connecting Residents to Careers and Community Support

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    DC National Guard

    Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, Delegate to the United States House of Representatives, stands for a photograph during the 2024 Jobs Not Guns Citywide Recruitment Fair at the DC Armory, in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 14, 2024. Hosted in partnership with the National Association of Minority Contractors—Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area Chapter, the fair focused on reducing gun violence and substance abuse by connecting residents with career pathways and support services. (Photo courtesy of Rosalind T. Styles)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.23.2024 14:25
    Photo ID: 8769161
    VIRIN: 241114-F-PL327-8184
    Resolution: 5710x3807
    Size: 7.08 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    D.C. National Guard
    Career Pathways
    Jobs Not Guns

