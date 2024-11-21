DC National Guard and NAMC Host Jobs Not Guns/Jobs Not Drugs Fair, Connecting Residents to Careers and Community Support

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, Delegate to the United States House of Representatives, stands for a photograph during the 2024 Jobs Not Guns Citywide Recruitment Fair at the DC Armory, in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 14, 2024. Hosted in partnership with the National Association of Minority Contractors—Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area Chapter, the fair focused on reducing gun violence and substance abuse by connecting residents with career pathways and support services. (Photo courtesy of Rosalind T. Styles)