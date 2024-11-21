Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and partners refueled in support of Blue Sands Exercise

    U.S. and partners refueled in support of Blue Sands Exercise

    UNDISCLOSED LOCATION, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. William Rosado 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon departs after being refueled over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 18, 2024. The mission was part of Exercise Blue Sands, a USCENTCOM exercise designed to strengthen Integrated Air and Missile Defense among participating nations by enhancing theater security cooperation, partner information sharing, and multinational command and control in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    This work, U.S. and partners refueled in support of Blue Sands Exercise [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT
    F-16 Fighting Falcon

