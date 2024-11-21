A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon departs after being refueled over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 18, 2024. The mission was part of Exercise Blue Sands, a USCENTCOM exercise designed to strengthen Integrated Air and Missile Defense among participating nations by enhancing theater security cooperation, partner information sharing, and multinational command and control in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2024 10:56
|Photo ID:
|8769067
|VIRIN:
|241118-F-HP405-1031
|Resolution:
|3354x3354
|Size:
|731.04 KB
|Location:
|UNDISCLOSED LOCATION, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. and partners refueled in support of Blue Sands Exercise [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.