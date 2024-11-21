NWS Yorktown Sailors volunteer at York High School during annual NJROTC event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YORKTOWN, Va. (November 21, 2024) Culinary Specialist First Class John Paul Pedero, assigned to Naval Weapons Station Yorktown’s award winning Scudder Hall Galley, inspects a NJROTC cadet from York High School NJROTC as part of their annual Area Military Inspection (AMI). Pedero was one of several Sailors from various departments at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown that volunteered to participate in this AMI inspection. An AMI inspection is conducted annually, and NJROTC units across the country complete this semi-formal inspection. This particular inspection included a visit from the NJROTC area manager, an impressive drill team demonstration, a pass and review and individual inspections conducted by Sailors from the installation as part of the unique community relations event. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).