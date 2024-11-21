Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    15th MEU Demonstrates Weapons Systems During Tiger Cruise [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    15th MEU Demonstrates Weapons Systems During Tiger Cruise

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.18.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A tiger poses for a photo with an M240B machine gun during a ground static display event as part of a Tiger Cruise aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean Nov. 18, 2024. Elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are currently embarked aboard Boxer and are conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 20:14
    Photo ID: 8768756
    VIRIN: 241118-M-LO557-1932
    Resolution: 3978x5304
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU Demonstrates Weapons Systems During Tiger Cruise [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    15th MEU Demonstrates Weapons Systems During Tiger Cruise
    15th MEU Demonstrates Weapons Systems During Tiger Cruise
    15th MEU Demonstrates Weapons Systems During Tiger Cruise
    15th MEU Demonstrates Weapons Systems During Tiger Cruise
    15th MEU Demonstrates Weapons Systems During Tiger Cruise
    15th MEU Demonstrates Weapons Systems During Tiger Cruise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    USS Boxer
    Tiger Cruise
    Family Readiness
    Infantry
    Weapons

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download