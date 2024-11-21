15th MEU Demonstrates Weapons Systems During Tiger Cruise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A tiger poses for a photo with an M240B machine gun during a ground static display event as part of a Tiger Cruise aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean Nov. 18, 2024. Elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are currently embarked aboard Boxer and are conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)