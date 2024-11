Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An electrical shore-tie is stored away as crew members from U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) make final preparations to get the vessel underway from Coast Guard Base Seattle, Washington, Nov. 22, 2024. The crew of the Polar Star are beginning their voyage to Antarctica in support Operation Deep Freeze, the annual joint military mission to resupply the United States Antarctic stations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Briana Carter)