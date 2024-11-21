Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Two NCOs inducted into the SMA Van Autreve Sergeant Audie Murphy Club [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Two NCOs inducted into the SMA Van Autreve Sergeant Audie Murphy Club

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2024

    Photo by Jose Rodriguez 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    The U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence welcomed two new members into the Sergeant Major of the Army Leon L. Autreve Chapter of the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club. Inducted into the prestigious military club were Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Helgeson and Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Tucker during a ceremony at Blesse Auditorium on Nov. 22, 2024. Command Sgt. Maj. Victor J. Laragione, MEDCoE command sergeant major, officiated over the ceremony that included guest speaker Command Sgt. Maj. Steve Helton, the incoming command sergeant major of the U.S. Army Futures Command.

    Please congratulate these two outstanding enlisted leaders!

    Induction into the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club is an arduous process, consisting of a recommendation by the Soldier's non-commissioned officer chain-of-command to participate in the rigorous board examination process. Only the absolute best Soldiers are recommended and inducted. The club recognizes noncommissioned officers who set the highest standards of leadership, excellence and exemplify the characteristics of Sgt. Audie Murphy, an American hero.

    When a soldier is inducted into the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club, he or she is given the medallion above which is approximately two inches in diameter. The medallion is suspended by a broad powder-blue ribbon representing the traditional color of the infantry. The medallion is worn around the neck on the outside of the Class A, or dress uniform, for official functions such as military balls or Sergeant Audie Murphy Club meetings.


    Fort Sam Houston's Sergeant Audie Murphy Club was established in 2000, when the installation command sergeant major Command Sgt. Adolph M. Arista Jr., directed the formation of a local chapter. In 2002, Fort Sam Houston's Sergeant Audie Murphy Club was redesignated the SMA Van Autreve Chapter. Today the club is a thriving chapter with monthly functions to aid in the support of Fort Sam Houston's soldiers and community's interests. The SMA Van Autreve Chapter, which has the distinction of being the first chartered club in the MEDCOM, is committed to community and installation involvement.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 16:26
    Photo ID: 8768522
    VIRIN: 241122-D-WK488-8739
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.4 MB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Two NCOs inducted into the SMA Van Autreve Sergeant Audie Murphy Club [Image 3 of 3], by Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Two NCOs inducted into the SMA Van Autreve Sergeant Audie Murphy Club
    Two NCOs inducted into the SMA Van Autreve Sergeant Audie Murphy Club
    Two NCOs inducted into the SMA Van Autreve Sergeant Audie Murphy Club

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    Army Medicine
    JBSA
    MEDCoE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download